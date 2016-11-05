Campbell beats Davidson 28-0, snapping a 3-game slide

Anthony Robbins threw for two touchdowns and Jared Joyner ran for two more as Campbell snapped a three-game slide with a 28-0 victory over Davidson on Saturday.
Robbins had 198 yards on 15 of 24 passing for the Camels (4-4, 2-3 Pioneer League). Joyner ran for 184 yards on 32 carries. Scoring passes went to Aaron Blockmon — who had 110 yards receiving — and Austin Fleming.
Robbins threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Fleming midway through the third quarter and a 47-yarder to Blockmon to give the Camels a 21-0 advantage with 2:36 left in the period.
Joyner ran 59 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-0 with 9:40 to play to seal the win.
Campbell outgained Davidson 398-218. Davidson kicker Trevor Smith had one field goal attempt blocked and he missed a second.
Stockton McGuire threw for 112 yards with two interceptions for the Wildcats (2-8, 0-7) who have lost seven straight.
