Briscoe sets school TD mark, Sam Houston State win shootout

Jeremiah Briscoe threw for 504 yards and six touchdowns, breaking a school record for touchdown passes in a season, and Sam Houston State remained perfect with a 56-43 win over McNeese State on Saturday night.
Briscoe's 40 TDs breaks Dustin Long's record of 39 set in 2004.
A number of other milestones were reached during the game, which featured 1,204 yards of offense. Bearkats receiver Nathan Stewart broke a program record with 268 yards receiving, adding three touchdowns along the way.
James Tabary threw five touchdown passes for McNeese State (5-5, 4-4 Southland Conference) which ties a school record. Tabary's 22 TDs on the season are third most for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys trailed by double-digits most of the night, but cut it to 49-43 late on a 55-yard strike from Tabary to Tavarious Battiste. But Sam Houston State (9-0, 7-0) responded quickly with a Ragan Henderson 2-yard TD run that put it away.
Comments