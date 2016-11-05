Chad Chalich throws Montana-record 7 TD passes in 62-44 win

Chad Chalich threw six of his program-record seven TD passes in the first half, Keenan Curran tied a Montana record with four touchdown catches, and the Grizzlies beat Idaho State 62-44 on Saturday night.
Chalich overtook Jordan Johnson (2011), Brian Ah Yat (1998) and Dave Dickenson (1995) in the Montana record book with his seventh TD pass — a 6-yard strike to Curran that made it 55-31 with 10:49 left in the game.
Chalich, who found out he would be starting shortly before game time, finished with 388 yards passing and a 1-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.
The Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3 Big Sky) led 41-31 at the break and pulled away as Idaho State (2-6, 1-4) struggled without starting quarterback Tanner Gueller, who left the game at halftime due to an injury. Trae Pilster and Tom Jewell handled the Bengals' QB duties in the second half.
Comments