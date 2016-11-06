Observer reporters preview Panthers at Rams

Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person preview Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams, and make their picks.
Home opener for the Honeybees

Follow members of the Charlotte Hornets' dance team through player introductions on Saturday night, right before tip-off of the first regular-season game since the arena's name changed to the Spectrum Center.

Cam Newton: 'At times I don't feel safe'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke directly to not feeling safe during games during his post-game press conference on Sunday. Despite the Panthers' 30-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Newton said the breaking point was when he could have torn his Achilles tendon.

Stair climbing champion Stephanie Hucko

Stephanie Hucko is the U.S. women's national stair climbing champion. She trains at The Vue in uptown Charlotte. The 45-year-old mother of two trains three times a week using all of the 50 floors in the building.

