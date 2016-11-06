Observer reporters preview Panthers at Rams

Follow members of the Charlotte Hornets' dance team through player introductions on Saturday night, right before tip-off of the first regular-season game since the arena's name changed to the Spectrum Center.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke about not feeling protected by the officials throughout his NFL career. Newton was hit while in the pocket by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell during third quarter action Sunday.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke directly to not feeling safe during games during his post-game press conference on Sunday. Despite the Panthers' 30-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Newton said the breaking point was when he could have torn his Achilles tendon.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discussed his concussion with the media for the first time following practice on Wednesday. Newton suffered a concussion during action vs the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta on October 2nd on a run toward the end zone.
Chancellor Lee has cerebral palsy and brain damage, a result of the murder of his mother when he was an unborn baby. Cherica Adams was murdered in 1999 in a conspiracy masterminded by ex-NFL player Rae Carruth. Sixteen years later, Chancellor continues to make progress with his physical therapy.
Stephanie Hucko is the U.S. women's national stair climbing champion. She trains at The Vue in uptown Charlotte. The 45-year-old mother of two trains three times a week using all of the 50 floors in the building.