Colorado State signs Tennessee transfer Preston Williams

Colorado State says that former Tennessee wide receiver Preston Williams has signed a financial aid agreement and will begin practicing with the Rams in January.
Williams will redshirt next season and have two years of eligibility remaining. He spent 1 1/2 seasons with Tennessee before being granted his release from the school last month.
Rams coach Mike Bobo recruited Williams when Bobo was the offensive coordinator at Georgia. Williams, who is from Lovejoy, Georgia, was rated as a five-star recruit by Scout and 247Sports.
Williams caught nine passes for 89 yards this season. He had seven catches for 158 yards and two TDs as a freshman.
