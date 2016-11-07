Rask's 32 saves, 3 PP goals lift Bruins past Sabres 4-0

Tuukka Rask rebounded from his first loss with 32 saves for his second shutout, Brad Marchand and David Krejci scored power-play goals in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Monday night.
David Pastrnak had a power-play goal and Riley Nash scored for the Bruins, who won for the fourth time in five games. Rask recorded his 32nd career shutout after losing 5-2 against the New York Rangers on Saturday. He improved to 7-1 this season.
Robin Lehner made 38 saves for Buffalo, but he fell to 3-7-3 lifetime against Boston. It was just the Sabres' second loss in six games.
Following a scoreless opening period that lacked many quality scoring chances, the Bruins moved ahead on Marchand's goal 5:44 into the second. Matt Beleskey got the rebound from the edge of the crease and passed it to Marchand, who fired a wrister that hit off Lehner's mask and top of his stick before going into the net.
Skating with a two-man, power-play advantage midway into the period, Boston increased its lead when Krejci one-timed a shot from the top of the left circle that slipped inside the left post for his first goal of the season.
Zemgus Girgensons was in the penalty box after getting a double-minor for high-sticking Beleskey, and defenseman Jake McCabe joined him for tripping and added to the Sabres' trouble after getting a two-minute misconduct for banging the glass on his way into the box.
The Sabres had an excellent scoring bid after falling behind 1-0 and were still short-handed, but Rask robbed Brian Gionta on a clean breakaway by making a blocker save on a backhander.
Nash's shot from along the boards deflected in off defenseman Dmitry Kulikov's stick, making it 3-0 at 14:41. Kulikov banged his stick at the glass in frustration after the goal.
Pastrnak scored on a rebound after Lehner mishandled Austin Czarnik's shot from the point.
NOTES: Buffalo LW Tyler Ennis and Kulikov both missed the pre-game practice and were game-time decisions, but played. . Bruins RW Jimmy Hayes was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. . Former Boston University star and Hobey Baker award winner Jack Eichel hasn't played this season for the Sabres, missing his 12th game with a high ankle sprain. . The Bruins gave up two short-handed goals in their last game.
UP NEXT
Sabres: Host the Senators on Wednesday in a rematch from Saturday that Buffalo won 2-1 in Ottawa.
Bruins: At Montreal on Tuesday for the second meeting between the longtime rivals.
