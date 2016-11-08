Graham catches 2 TDs, Seahawks hold off Bills 31-25

1:05 Tim Kaine campaigns in Charlotte Pause

2:49 Trump on Clinton: 'She’s being protected by a totally rigged system'

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

0:21 Inside Trump's security buffer at Raleigh rally

1:10 Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin on hamstring

5:14 Trump in Raleigh: 'Do not let this opportunity slip away'

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

0:53 Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives Chevy racecar on Charlotte streets