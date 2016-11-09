Indiana holds on in OT, beats Philadelphia 122-115

Paul George scored seven of Indiana's 13 points in overtime and the Pacers beat the winless Philadelphia 76ers 122-115 on Wednesday night.
George finished with 28 points and eight rebounds.
Gerald Henderson hit a 3-pointer with 6 seconds remaining in regulation to give Philadelphia a 2-point lead. But on the ensuing Pacers' possession, George hit a baseline jumper with 3 seconds left to tie it at 109.
On the Pacers' first possession of overtime, George set the tone with a 3-pointer to give Indiana the lead. And it was George who threw down an emphatic dunk that gave Indiana a six-point lead, ultimately sealing the win for the Pacers.
Jeff Teague finished with 30 points and nine assists, and Myles Turner finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for Indiana.
Robert Covington led the Sixers with 23 points.
