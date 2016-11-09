Woodside rallies Toledo past Northern Illinois 31-24

Kareem Hunt ran for 122 yards and scored a touchdown with 1:15 left in Toledo's 31-24 comeback victory over Northern Illinois on Wednesday night in NIU's Chi-Town Showdown at the Chicago White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field.
Logan Woodside threw for three touchdowns in the second half after entering the game with 34, tied with Jake Browning of No. 4 Washington for the national lead. That helped the Rockets (8-2, 5-1 Mid-American) overcome a 14-3 halftime deficit and snap a six-game losing streak in the series.
Woodside's second touchdown pass to Michael Roberts gave Toledo its first lead, 24-21, early in the fourth quarter. The Huskies (3-7, 3-3) tied the game on Christian Hagan's 22-yard field goal with 4:31 left but the Rockets answered with a 9-play, 71-yard drive.
Woodside finished 23 of 33 for 286 yards. Jon'Vea Johnson had six catches for 129 yards, including a 39-yard reception to set up the winning score.
Aaron Covington's interception with 15 seconds to play sealed the win.
Ryan Graham had three touchdown passes for the Huskies, one to Kenny Golladay, who had 14 catches for 143 yards. Graham also ran for 97 yards.
