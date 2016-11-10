Monaco midfielder Lemar called up to replace Kingsley Coman

Attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar has been called up to the France squad for Friday's World Cup qualifier against Sweden as a replacement for injured winger Kingsley Coman.
The French Football Federation says Coman, who plays for Bayern Munich, has hurt his left knee and left ankle.
The 20-year-old Lemar has done well for second-place Monaco this season, scoring four league goals and one in the Champions League.
He could make his international debut either against Sweden at Stade de France or against Ivory Coast in a friendly match next Tuesday.
