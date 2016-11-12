Allen, Jefferson help No. 1 Duke top Grand Canyon 96-61

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls Pause

1:14 South Mtns State Park wildfire

1:11 Panthers prepare for Monday night's game against Bucs

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:58 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon

0:52 Charlotte Latin 28, Charlotte Christian 27

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:36 Steve Clifford on Charlotte Hornets' 6-1 start