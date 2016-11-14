Harris leads Pistons past Thunder 104-88

1:40 Cam Newton following Panthers' heartbreaking loss to Chiefs Pause

2:33 Previewing Kansas City at Carolina Panthers: Too much Dee Ford?

0:46 Ron Rivera on food truck Thursday

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:49 Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

2:22 Video shows deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls