Loyola (Ill) wins its 3rd straight for best start since 1997

Milton Doyle had 16 points, five rebounds and six assists, Bruno Skokna added 15 points, and Loyola of Chicago beat Division III-member Eureka 97-59 on Monday night.
On Sunday, the Ramblers coasted to a 100-51 victory to reach the century mark for the first time since November 15, 1997.
It's the best start for Loyola (3-0) since opening the 2010-11 season with seven straight wins. The Ramblers played their third game in four days — all at home — and have not lost a home game in 14 November contests under coach Porter Moser.
Aundre Jackson and Donte Ingram each scored 13 points for Loyola.
The Ramblers closed the first half on an 11-4 run to take a 45-37 lead and they opened the second half with a 13-5 spurt to extend their advantage to 58-42.
Kendall Davis scored 16 points for Eureka, while Shea Feehan 10.
