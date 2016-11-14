Kennesaw State rallies for 80-74 win over Brewton-Parker

Kendrick Ray scored 23 points and Aubrey Williams added 18 with 20 rebounds, both career highs, to lead Kennesaw State to an 80-74 win over NAIA-member Brewton-Parker on Monday night.
Kennesaw State (1-1) trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half but rallied after the break, taking the lead for good during a 17-2 run that put the Owls on top 71-62 with 3:52 left. Williams sank the go-ahead bucket during the run.
Nick Masterson added 11 points for the Owls, who shot 55.6 percent from the field in the second half.
Williams' 20 rebounds tied a Kennesaw State record in Division I for most in a single game.
McKel Miller led Brewton-Parker with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Malik Wright added 17 points, Dava'Dre Puryear had 15 and Cameron Bokenham 10 for the Barons.
