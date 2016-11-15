Steve Clifford at shootaround

Follow members of the Charlotte Hornets' dance team through player introductions on Saturday night, right before tip-off of the first regular-season game since the arena's name changed to the Spectrum Center.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke about not feeling protected by the officials throughout his NFL career. Newton was hit while in the pocket by Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell during third quarter action Sunday.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spoke directly to not feeling safe during games during his post-game press conference on Sunday. Despite the Panthers' 30-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Newton said the breaking point was when he could have torn his Achilles tendon.