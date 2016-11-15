Nichols scores 11; No. 8 Virginia handle St. Francis 72-32

Austin Nichols scored 11 points in his Virginia debut and the No. 8 Cavaliers beat St. Francis Brooklyn 72-32 on Tuesday night.
The Cavaliers (2-0) held the Terriers scoreless for a stretch of more than 10 minutes in the first half and scored 20 consecutive points to open a 35-11 lead.
The Terriers (0-2) ended the drought on two free throws by Yunus Hopkinson with 7.8 seconds left in the half.
Nichols, a transfer from Memphis who missed Virginia's two preseason scrimmages and season-opener at UNC Greensboro while serving a suspension for violating a team rule, scored on an array and shots around the basket. Jarred Reuter added nine points and London Perrantes. Marial Shayok and Mamadi Diakite each had eight for Virginia. All 11 scholarship players for the Cavaliers scored and Tony Bennett emptied his bench in the closing minutes.
