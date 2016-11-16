No. 6 Maryland routs UMES 106-61

Maryland coach Brenda Frese is still tinkering with her lineup before the Terrapins head into a more challenging part of their schedule.
A deep and talented roster has given her plenty of options.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 19 points and No. 6 Maryland routed Maryland-Eastern Shore 106-61 on Wednesday night.
Maryland (2-0) got another big game from two of its highly touted freshmen, Kaila Charles and Destiny Slocum, both of whom got their second straight start. Slocum had 10 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Charles scored 14 points. Another freshman Jenna Staiti scored all 10 of her points in the second half and had 14 rebounds.
"We spend a lot of time talking about when you're number is called be ready to play," Frese said. "I think you see that we have a lot of combinations that we can go with. Defensively, we have to get a lot better."
Maryland shot 45 of 80 (56 percent) from the field and scored 22 points off 12 turnovers. Brionna Jones had 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, two shy of 34th career double-double.
The Terrapins beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 106-30 last year and were never threatened in this one. Walker-Kimbrough made six of seven shots from the field for 16 points and Maryland led 54-29 at the half.
"I thought we played together," Walker-Kimbrough said. "Coach called some pretty good sets in the beginning. We just took what the defense gave us. We have so many weapons."
The Hawks were just 10 of 29 (34.5 percent) from the field and were outrebounded 29-12 in the opening two quarters.
Maryland continued to pull away in the third quarter and a jumper by Charles at the buzzer boosted the margin to 80-50. Kiah Gillespie had six of her 12 points the final quarter for the Terps.
Ciani Byrom led the Hawks (1-1) with 14 points, Mariah McCoy finished with 10.
"I thought the kids showed a lot of character, a lot of fight," Hawks coach Fred Batchelor said. "They knew we were playing against a team where we were an inferior opponent. I was really impressed with the ability of our kids to keep their heads up and continue to have some confidence."
BIG PICTURE
UMES: Despite the loss, Maryland-Eastern Shore has an experienced lineup that could make a run for a title in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Maryland: The Terrapins' high-powered offense has completely overmatched their opening two opponents and scored at least 100 points for the second straight game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Terrapins did nothing to hurt their ranking. With a couple of the top teams playing each other over the next few days, they could move up.
SPREADING THE WEALTH
No player on Maryland has been on the floor for more than 25 minutes in either of the opening two games. Frese has been able to freely rotate players and gotten contributions from almost her entire roster. At least 12 players have scored points in both of the Terrapins' victories this season.
HELP ON THE WAY
Maryland-Eastern Shore guard Moengaroa Subritzky won an appeal for another year of eligibility but must sit out the first three games. The New Zealand native was a First Team all-MEAC selection and led the team in numerous offensive categories last season, including three-point percentage (.326), three-pointers made (44) and steals (29).
UP NEXT
UMES: The Hawks play the second of a three-game road trip Saturday against in-state rival UMBC.
Maryland: The Terps host another local school as they play Mount St. Mary's on Friday.
