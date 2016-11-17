Sports

November 17, 2016 9:21 PM

Appalachian State routs Warren Wilson 119-51

The Associated Press
BOONE, N.C.

Freshman Patrick Good scored 16 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers, all 15 Mountaineers who played scored at least a point and Appalachian State rolled over Warren Wilson 119-51 in its home opener Thursday night.

The 68-point margin of victory set a school record.

Tyrell Johnson and Jake Babic each scored 13 points, Emarius Logan scored 11 and Ronshad Shabazz added 10. The Mountaineers outrebounded the Owls 54-25 and got 74 points from its bench.

Bennett Holley's layup with 8:15 left made it 101-37, and the Mountaineers crossed the 100-point mark for the first time since Jan. 26 2016 at Georgia Southern.

Leading 57-24 at halftime, Shabazz opened the second half with a 3-pointer to spark a 24-3 run and Appalachian State cruised. Appalachian State (1-2) shot 57 percent from the floor (40 of 70) and 43 percent from beyond the arc (12 of 28).

Michael Pomeroy led the Owls, a United States Collegiate Athletic Association member, with 13 points.

