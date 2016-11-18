No. 14 Syracuse women defeat Stony Brook 78-60

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries Pause

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

0:28 Thomas Davis: Only Panthers can fix situation

2:21 New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers | Thursday's prediction

0:33 Cam Newton on keeping the NFL fun

1:03 Peace Rally at The Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness