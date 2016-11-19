Sports

November 19, 2016 9:37 PM

Top 25 Capsules

The Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Freshman Frank Jackson scored 17 points and top-ranked Duke beat Penn State 78-68 on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Amile Jefferson added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-1), and Matt Jones and Luke Kennard each had 15 points.

Duke lost forward Chase Jeter to injury early in the game. The 6-foot-10 sophomore rolled his left ankle in the first half and did not return.

Tony Carr had 20 points, and Shep Garner added 15 to lead Penn State (2-2).

Duke will play Rhode Island in the title game Sunday.

NO. 21 RHODE ISLAND 76, NO. 24 CINCINNATI 71

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — E.C. Matthews hit two late 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Rhode Island's comeback victory over Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Kuren Iverson added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Jared Terrell and Hassan Martin each scored 14 points for the Rams (4-0).

Jacob Evans scored 25 points and Kyle Washington had 23 for Cincinnati (2-1).

NO. 6 INDIANA 87, LIBERTY 48

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — James Blackmon Jr. made five 3-pointers and had 20 points for Indiana.

Indiana (3-0) scored the first nine points and built a 32-point lead in the first half. Robert Johnson added 13 points and OG Anunoby had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Liberty (1-2) was 1 of 17 from 3-point range in the first half and 5 of 27 overall.

NO. 17 ST. MARY'S 61, DAYTON 57

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jock Landale scored 15 points off moves to the basket and Calvin Hermanson had 16 points from the perimeter, forming an inside-outside attack for St. Mary's.

The Gaels (3-0) led the whole way, pulling ahead by 20 points midway through the second half and holding off a late Dayton rally.

The Flyers (2-1) took advantage of the Gaels' sloppiness and went on a 14-1 run, cutting it to 59-57 on Charles Cooke's jumper with 25 seconds left. Emmett Naar hit two free throws with 7.2 seconds left to clinch it, leaving the Flyers 1-2 against Top 25 teams over the last two seasons. Cooke led the Flyers with 19 points.

