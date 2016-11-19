Sports

November 19, 2016 9:38 PM

Dixon helps William & Mary handle Presbyterian 89-59

The Associated Press
WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

Daniel Dixon scored 20 points, Jack Whitman added 16 and six rebounds and William & Mary never trailed in an 89-59 win over Presbyterian on Saturday night.

Dixon, who made 7 of 15 from the field including 5 of 13 from 3-point range, scored 17 in the first half as the Tribe (2-1) used a 13-0 run to break the game open early.

Jo'Vontae Millner's 3-pointer pulled Presbyterian (1-2) within 13-9 with 15:26 left in the half, but the Blue Hose missed their next seven shots, and William & Mary opened a 26-9 lead. Presbyterian never got within single digits the rest of the way.

Millner shot 6 of 10 for 15 points and added six rebounds. Ed Drew had 10 points and five rebounds.

William & Mary scored 26 points off its bench in the second half.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries

View more video

Sports Videos