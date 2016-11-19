Blackmon has 20 points, No. 6 Indiana routs Liberty 87-48

1:31 Watch Cam Newton and Panthers coach Ron Rivera react to Luke Kuechly injury Pause

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

0:38 Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. beats the Keep Pounding drum at Panthers game

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

2:21 New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers | Thursday's prediction

0:28 Thomas Davis: Only Panthers can fix situation

0:33 Cam Newton on keeping the NFL fun

2:10 Steve Clifford at shootaround

1:40 Cam Newton following 20-17 loss to Chiefs