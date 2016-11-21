Tennessee-Martin holds off Canisius for 72-69 victory

Kedar Edwards had a tip-in with 3:10 left to give Tennessee-Martin just enough cushion to hold off Canisius 72-69 on Monday night.
Edwards gave UT Martin a 72-64 lead, but the Skyhawks did not score again. Canisius charged back as Kassius Robertson nailed a 3-pointer and Kiefer Douse had a layup to close to 72-69 with 42 seconds remaining. Canisius' Spencer Foley missed a trey with three seconds left and UT Martin (4-1) escaped with its fourth straight victory.
Javier Martinez had 17 points, Edwards finished with 16 and Jacolby Mobley added 15 for the Skyhawks. Edwards also had eight rebounds and dished out seven assists.
The Golden Griffins (1-3) were up 36-32 at the break but a Matthew Butler trey at the 12:01 mark gave UT Martin a 52-49 lead and Canisius could not catch the Skyhawks.
Phil Valenti led Canisius with 21 points and Jermaine Crumpton added 17.
