Miller helps Rangers rally past Penguins, 5-2

J.T. Miller scored short-handed to cap a second-period rally, helping the New York Rangers overcome an early two-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Monday night.
The teams play again Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden to complete a pivotal, early season home-and-home between Metropolitan Division contenders.
Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel scored twice in the first period of his first NHL game, but Rick Nash and Michael Grabner made it 2-2 before Miller, a Pittsburgh native, got his eighth of the season.
Kevin Hayes added his ninth goal midway through the third, and Derek Stepan also scored into an empty net.
Antti Raanta, starting the second game of a back-to-back for New York, rebounded after the first period and made 29 saves for his fifth win in six games.
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots for Pittsburgh.
