Hofstra tops South Dakota for 3rd in Gulf Coast Showcase

Deron Powers scored 18 points, Rokas Gustys had 10 points and a career-high 26 rebounds, and Hofstra beat South Dakota 65-57 on Wednesday night in the third-place game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
It was Gustys' eighth career game with at least 20 rebounds — with his previous best at 23. He easily broke the tournament record of 16 en route to his 26th double-double of his career.
Hofstra led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but its lead was trimmed to 59-54 on Matt Mooney's 3-pointer with 1:12 left. Eli Pemberton answered with two free throws and Mooney hit another 3 to cut it to 61-57.
South Dakota turned it over, Mooney missed a shot and Ty Greer made two free throws with 21 seconds left for a six-point lead.
Brian Bernardi made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Hofstra (3-3).
Mooney was just 3-of-18 shooting from the field and scored 12 points for South Dakota (5-2).
