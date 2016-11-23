Sports

November 23, 2016 7:46 PM

Hofstra tops South Dakota for 3rd in Gulf Coast Showcase

The Associated Press
ESTERO, Fla.

Deron Powers scored 18 points, Rokas Gustys had 10 points and a career-high 26 rebounds, and Hofstra beat South Dakota 65-57 on Wednesday night in the third-place game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

It was Gustys' eighth career game with at least 20 rebounds — with his previous best at 23. He easily broke the tournament record of 16 en route to his 26th double-double of his career.

Hofstra led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but its lead was trimmed to 59-54 on Matt Mooney's 3-pointer with 1:12 left. Eli Pemberton answered with two free throws and Mooney hit another 3 to cut it to 61-57.

South Dakota turned it over, Mooney missed a shot and Ty Greer made two free throws with 21 seconds left for a six-point lead.

Brian Bernardi made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Hofstra (3-3).

Mooney was just 3-of-18 shooting from the field and scored 12 points for South Dakota (5-2).

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Sam Wyche: Become an organ donor

View more video

Sports Videos