Cavs' Love sets NBA record with 34 points in 1st quarter

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries Pause

2:33 Previewing Kansas City at Carolina Panthers: Too much Dee Ford?

0:31 What is a concussion?

1:19 Heart transplant recipient James Brock has survived 29 years

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'