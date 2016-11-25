Sports

Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard leaves in first period

NEWARK, N.J.

Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard left the Red Wings' game against the New Jersey Devils in the first period with a lower-body injury Friday night.

Howard left after 11:31 and went directly to the locker room. He was replaced by Petr Mrazek with Detroit ahead 2-1.

Howard had made two saves on three shots. He never appeared to be hurt during his time on the ice.

The 32-year-old goaltender was playing in his 12th game this season. He had a 5-5 record and an NHL fourth-best 1.76 goals against average entering the game.

