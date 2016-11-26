Moody, South Carolina State beats Bethune-Cookman 28-7

Mykal Moody, who switched from wide receiver to quarterback midweek, rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns and passed for another TD to lead South Carolina State to a 28-7 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.
Moody, a junior redshirt, threw only three passes — his first of the season — and completed one for a 29-yard score to De'Montrez Burroughs. Moody had touchdown runs of 11, 21 and 12 yards.
"We made the decision on Tuesday," head coach Buddy Pough said of Moody's switch. "We wanted to try something different and now we hope to build on it for the future."
Darius Leonard led the Bulldogs (5-6, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) with a game-high 12 tackles, nine solo.
Akevious Williams threw a 29-yard pass to Jaime Wilson for the lone score for the Wildcats (4-6, 4-4), who managed just 157 yards offense.
Comments