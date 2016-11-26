Neilson scores 26 to lead Utah Valley past BYU 114-101

Isaac Neilson scored a career-high 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting and was one of four Utah Valley players to score more than 20 points as the Wolverines ran away from Brigham Young 114-101 on Saturday night.
Neilson-who played a season at BYU-had nine rebounds, Brandon Randolph had 21 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds, Conner Toolson scored 21 and Jordan Poydras had 20 points and five boards.
BYU closed the deficit to 75-73 after the Cougars' Davin Guinn made a jumper with 10:07 left. That sparked a 10-0 Utah Valley (4-1) run that BYU (4-2) never recovered from. Porydras converted a 3-point play, Hayden Schenck hit jumper, Poydras went two for two from the line and he ended the run with a 3.
BYU's Nick Emery tied a career high with 37 points shooting 15 for 28 from the floor. Emery broke Danny Ainge's single-game scoring record of 36 points in February in a 114-89 win against Pacific.
