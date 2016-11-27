Raptors recall Poeltl, Caboclo, VanVleet from NBA D-League

The Toronto Raptors recalled first-round draft pick Jakob Poeltl from their NBA Development League affiliate.
Bruno Caboclo and Fred VanVleet were also recalled from Raptors 905 on Sunday.
Poeltl, who was drafted ninth overall in the 2016 draft, has played in eight NBA games this season. The 21-year-old is averaging 3.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.
All three players were in action for Raptors 905 on Saturday in a 100-91 loss to the Maine Red Claws. VanVleet had a game-high 23 points and Poeltl added 21 points and 15 rebounds.
The Raptors return to Air Canada Centre on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto is coming off a five-game road trip and has won two in a row.
Comments