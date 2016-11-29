Ohio State holds firm to 2nd in CFP rankings

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:54 Steve Clifford on Hornets' poor defense

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:22 Tuesday's wind and rain

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte