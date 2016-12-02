Mingo Central beats Fairmont Senior 32-7 for Class AA title

Joe Hunt ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns as Mingo Central beat Fairmont Senior 32-7 for the Class AA championship on Friday night.
Second-seeded Mingo Central (14-0) earned the title in the final game for retiring coach Yogi Kinder, who also led Matewan High to the 1993 championship.
Jeremy Dillon threw first-half TD passes of 16 and 43 yards and ran for another score for Mingo Central. Dillon completed 9 of 16 passes for 178 yards.
Hunt had scoring runs of 2 and 3 yards.
Two Fairmont Senior turnovers led to a pair of first-half touchdowns for Mingo Central, which jumped ahead 19-7 at halftime.
Mingo Central outgained the Polar Bears 457-221.
Quarterback Jake Abbott ran 31 yards for a score on the opening drive for No. 5 Fairmont Senior (10-3), which was making its first title-game trip since 1981.
