American midfielder Gooch expected to be out 2-3 months

American midfielder Lynden Gooch is expected to be sidelined for two-to-three months after injuring his left ankle playing for Sunderland's under-23 team.
The 20-year-old from Santa Cruz, California, was hurt and was stretchered off the field Tuesday during a 2-2 draw against Tottenham. Sunderland is not yet sure whether he will need surgery.
"It looks like Lynden has damaged ligaments in his ankle — at first when I saw it at the game I thought he might have broken his leg but thankfully not," Sunderland manager David Moyes said Friday, according to the team's website. "He's seeing a specialist in London today, so after that we will know the proper outcome."
Gooch made his Sunderland debut in August and has appeared in nine Premier League games and four League Cup matches.
He made his U.S. national team debut on Oct. 11 in an exhibition against New Zealand and his competitive debut Nov. 15 in a World Cup qualifier at Costa Rica.
