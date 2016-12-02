Sports

Werner has 16 points, 12 boards; NDSU beats NC A&T 85-67

The Associated Press
GREENSBORO, N.C.

Dexter Werner had 16 points and 12 rebounds and North Dakota State beat North Carolina A&T 85-67 on Friday night.

Tyson Ward and Khy Kabellis added 15 points each, A.J. Jacobson scored 13 and Carlin Dupree 12. The Bison (6-3) completed a three-game road trip after losing the other two to Missouri State and No. 7 Xavier.

North Dakota State pushed the lead to double digits less than five minutes into the first half and extended it to 45-27 on Ward's 3-pointer with 1:04 left in the half. North Carolina A&T (1-6) got no closer than 57-44 with 10:53 left in the second half.

Sam Hunt had 20 points with 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range for the Aggies. Raymon Pratt and Aaron Scales added 10 points each.

The Bison outrebounded the Aggies 26-11 in the first half and 47-25 overall.

