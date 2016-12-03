Lewis hits late jumper, Abilene Christian wins in OT, 85-82

Jaren Lewis, who finished with 26 points, nailed a jumper with 11 seconds left in overtime to give Abilene Christian an 85-82 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday night.
Drake Green sealed the win, making two free throws with three seconds remaining. Charleston Southern's Armel Potter, who scored all eight of the Buccaneers points in the extra period, missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left.
Charleston Southern trailed most of the game, but led 74-67 with 33 seconds remaining in regulation. Lewis and Diamante Langston made two free throws each and Jovan Crnic, who totaled 16 points, nailed a trey with three ticks left to tie the score at 74.
These teams met just 11 days ago when Potter hit a jumper from the top of the key with four seconds left for a 66-65 victory.
Jalone Friday had 19 points for ACU (4-3).
Potter led Charleston Southern (3-4) with 21 points.
Comments