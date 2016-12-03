Jackets get franchise-record 60 shots, beat Coyotes in SO

Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner smiles after scoring an early goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with center Brandon Dubinsky, left, defenseman Jack Johnson, second from left, right wing Cam Atkinson (13) and defenseman David Savard, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg (10) controls the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Curtis McElhinney, left, watches the puck on a shot by Arizona Coyotes left wing Jordan Martinook, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Curtis McElhinney, left, gives up a goal to Arizona Coyotes' Radim Vrbata as Coyotes center Martin Hanzal (11) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Scott Hartnell (43) tries to pass the puck as he gets hit by Arizona Coyotes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith picks up his stick after giving up the game-winning goal to Columbus Blue Jackets center Sam Gagner during the shootout of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Blue Jackets defeated the Coyotes 3-2 in a shootout.
Columbus Blue Jackets center Sam Gagner (89) skates back to the bench after scoring against Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith, left, during a shootout of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Blue Jackets defeated the Coyotes 3-2 in a shootout.
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson, top, scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goalie Mike Smith, bottom, during a shootout of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. The Blue Jackets defeated the Coyotes 3-2 in a shootout.
