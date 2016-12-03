Leslie free throws put Cal St. Fullerton over Pacific 78-77

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season Pause

0:52 March for Love

1:36 Trump voters in Kannapolis

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

0:34 Clemson WR Artavis Scott: This team has heart

1:54 Steve Clifford on Hornets' poor defense

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall