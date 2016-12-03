Woodley has 14 points, leads NW State to 79-67 win over UTEP

Zeek Woodley was 6 of 12 from the floor for 14 points to lead Northwestern State to a 79-67 win over UTEP on Saturday night.
Devonte Hall was 3 of 5 from beyond the arc for 11 points and dished out six assists. Ishmael Lane also had 11 points.
Northwestern State (4-4) took an early lead and was ahead 39-34 at the break. The Demons opened the second period with a 10-4 run and led 57-47 at the 8:21 mark. UTEP closed to 59-53 with 6:15 remaining. Woodley drove for a layup and Josh Boyd drilled a 3 as Northwestern State pushed it to 65-53 with 4:45 left.
The Miners were without Omega Harris, their second leading scorer. He was suspended one game for missing class.
Dominic Artis led the Miners (2-4) with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jake Flaggert added 14 points and Paul Thomas grabbed 10 boards.
