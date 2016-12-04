Varner wins Australian PGA Championship; Scott finishes 3rd

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting Pause

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

0:52 March for Love

1:36 Trump voters in Kannapolis

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

1:54 Steve Clifford on Hornets' poor defense

0:34 Clemson WR Artavis Scott: This team has heart

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge