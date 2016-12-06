No. 3 Baylor women roll past Texas State 90-24

Natalie Chou is growing more comfortable, and that's a welcome development for No. 3 Baylor.
The freshman went 5 for 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points on Tuesday night, helping the Lady Bears to a 90-24 victory against Texas State.
"All it comes down to is confidence," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. "Even if she would've missed those shots, keep shooting it. The first part of the nonconference schedule she wouldn't even look at the basket. I can go get another player to do that. I brought her here to shoot the ball."
The Lady Bears (10-1) shot 53 percent from the field and had six players score in double figures. Alexis Prince and Kalani Brown also scored 15 points apiece, Nina Davis and Beatrice Mompremier each had 12, and Lauren Cox finished with 11.
Leading scorer Alexis Jones got the night off to rest, and Baylor was just fine without her.
"(Jones) has the ACL on one knee and the microfracture and every chance I get to rest her I will," Mulkey said. "We've got a long break for Christmas. I think I can rest her for two games, and she embraced it. No injury or anything, she's playing great basketball."
Baylor freshman Calveion Landrum had team highs with 11 assists and seven rebounds.
Taeler Deer led Texas State (3-4) with 10 points. The Bobcats managed just five points in the second half on 2-of-31 shooting.
"I think the disappointing piece was we got to Texas State shots," Texas State coach Zenarae Antoine said. "Those are shots we generally knock down. To only score five points (in the second half) was really tough, largely because we pride ourselves on signing kids that can put the ball in the hole."
BIG PICTURE
Texas State: The Bobcats were competitive for a quarter before they were overwhelmed by Baylor's size. The good news is they don't face anyone the caliber of the Lady Bears for the rest of the regular season.
Baylor: After an 88-66 victory at No. 24 Tennessee on Sunday, the Lady Bears used this game as an opportunity to get everybody playing time. Baylor had 11 players with double-digit minutes, with just two players staying on the floor for more than 20.
UP NEXT
Texas State has a more manageable schedule coming up with a home game against Division II St. Edward's on Saturday and a visit to Prairie View A&M on Dec. 16
Baylor won't leave home until the calendar turns to 2017. The Lady Bears' next game is Dec. 15 against Winthrop, and they'll open Big 12 play against Kansas State on Dec. 29.
