Wade scores 19, leads Kansas State past Prairie View, 74-55

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber admitted he didn't have his team totally ready to face Prairie View on Tuesday night.
But it worked out because the Wildcats got help from long distance.
Kansas State knocked down 11 3-pointers and the Wildcats cruised to a 74-55 win over Prairie View A&M Tuesday night.
While Prairie View struggled from the field, the Wildcats were 11 of 20 from distance and hit five 3-pointers in the second half.
In a game where the Wildcats's offense was sluggish, Weber still found time to bask in his 400th career victory.
"There's a lot of positives," Weber said. "You know, 20 assists again, for the third straight game. Last year we might've had to piece three games together to get 20 assists. Shooting the ball well from three, Dean (Wade) is slowly but surely figuring things out and being more active."
Wade scored a season-high 19 points, hitting 6 of 8 from the field, and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Kansas State (8-1), which remains undefeated at home. Barry Brown and DJ Johnson each finished with 12 points and Kamau Stokes finished with 11.
The Wildcats shot 54.3 percent from the field for the game (25 of 46).
Prairie View (2-7) kept it close in the first half, even taking the lead at one point, but turnovers and poor shooting allowed Kansas State to pull away in the second half.
Daquan Cook led the Panthers with 18 points. Zachary Hamilton added 14.
BIG PICTURE
Prairie View A&M: The Panthers now have lost four straight.
Kansas State: Kansas State remains undefeated at home and is 9-1 all-time against opponents form the SWAC.
STAT OF THE NIGHT: With the victory, head coach Bruce Weber now has 400 career wins. Before his latest stop at Kansas State, Weber coached at Illinois and Southern Illinois.
FRESHMAN STANDOUT: Xavier Sneed scored eight points coming off the bench.
HE SAID IT: Bruce Weber on winning his 400th game: "I'm very fortunate and very blessed to be in the game a long time as a head coach and assistant coach. Being a part of a lot of great teams — I still remember my first win. That group helped set the tone at SIU and no one thought we'd win any games. I remember the first win here. A lot of good things, a lot of great things. I told the guys after the game that I'm happy about winning 400 but I'm focused on wining 401."
UP NEXT
Prairie View A&M: The Panthers continue their seven-game road trip at Texas State
Kansas State: This will be the last true home game for the Wildcats until December 21 as they host Washington State in Kansas City on December 10.
