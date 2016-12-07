Top 25 Capsules

Bam Adebayo scored 16 points, Malik Monk added 15 and No. 6 Kentucky scored 21 straight points in a first-half run to beat Valparaiso 87-63 on Wednesday night.
Needing to rebound after Saturday's upset by then-No. 11 UCLA, Kentucky (8-1) turned a 4-all tie into a 29-9 lead behind that big run over 8:51, holding the Crusaders scoreless for 7 minutes during that stretch. Valparaiso (7-2) shot 23 of 67 from the field (34 percent), including 28 percent in the first half.
Derek Willis added 12 points and Isaiah Briscoe 10 for Kentucky, which shot 46 percent after making just 41 percent against UCLA.
High-scoring Valparaiso forward Alec Peters scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half for the Crusaders, who had their four-game winning streak snapped eight days after upsetting No. 21 Rhode Island.
---
No. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 83, DAVIDSON 74
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Justin Jackson matched his career high with 27 points and hit a career-best seven 3-pointers for North Carolina.
Luke Maye added an early burst by scoring all of his career-high 10 points before halftime for the Tar Heels (9-1), who played without top point guard and No. 2 scorer Joel Berry II.
Jack Gibbs — ranked seventh nationally by averaging 23.3 points — finished with 30 points for the Wildcats (5-3), who trailed by 16 midway through the second half before making a late push to get within three in the final 2 minutes.
But Kennedy Meeks answered with two free throws, then Isaiah Hicks followed with two more after getting a big rebound in traffic with 52 seconds left to help UNC hang on.
---
No. 10 CREIGHTON 77, NEBRASKA 62
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Maurice Watson Jr. scored a season-high 25 points and Cole Huff added 13 as Creighton dominated the second half.
The Bluejays (9-0) have won 15 of 18 meetings with the Cornhuskers (5-4), including the last six by double digits.
Creighton led 31-30 at halftime and held Nebraska scoreless for 6 1/2 minutes in the second half while going up 51-37 and grew the lead to 21 in the last 3 minutes.
Tai Webster had 16 points and Ed Morrow had 13 rebounds for the Huskers.
---
No. 11 LOUISVILLE 74, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 51
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mangok Mathiang scored 15 points to lead Louisville.
The 6-foot-10 senior got the Cardinals (8-1) off to a hot start as he scored the team's first seven points, and Louisville settled in from there, extending the lead to 21-4 in the game's first 8 minutes. In making six of nine shots, Mathiang finished two points shy of his career high in just 22 minutes.
As Southern Illinois (5-4) had no one taller than 6-9, Louisville used its size to its advantage. The Cardinals blocked nine shots and outrebounded the Salukis 43-31.
Sophomore Deng Adel posted his first double-double for Louisville, as the 6-7 forward finished with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.
Sean O'Brien led the Salukis with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
---
COLORADO 68, No. 13 XAVIER 66
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Derrick White scored 23 points and had a crucial block with 13 seconds remaining to help Colorado.
Xavier Johnson added for 18 points for the Buffaloes (7-2), who have posted consecutive wins over ranked teams for the first time since 2013. They knocked off a ranked Texas team at the Legends Classic in New York last month.
Colorado was 1-5 against ranked teams last season.
Trevon Bluiett tied a career high with 25 points for Xavier (7-2), which has lost two straight.
Spurred on by the shooting of White and Johnson, the Buffaloes went on a 12-0 run midway through the second half. They kept Xavier scoreless for more than 6 minutes during the pivotal stretch.
It was a frenzied ending, though, with Xavier getting several good looks. White swatted one of those away — his only block of the game.
---
No. 15 WEST VIRGINIA 90, WESTERN CAROLINA 37
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Esa Ahmad scored 14 points for West Virginia.
West Virginia (7-1) didn't slack off after a close road win at No. 14 Virginia on Saturday. The Mountaineers forced 34 turnovers against Western Carolina, a week after setting a school record by forcing 40 against Manhattan.
West Virginia scored the game's first seven points and used a 16-0 run to build a 25-point lead midway through the first half. Western Carolina went scoreless over the final 7:39 and trailed 46-12 at halftime.
By then, Western Carolina (3-6) had 19 turnovers to far surpass its season average. And West Virginia's pressure defense was just getting started. A 26-4 run by the Mountaineers followed early in the second half.
Jevon Carter added 13 points for the Mountaineers, who had 21 steals.
Western Carolina's Haboubacar Mutombo was limited to six points, six under his team-leading average.
---
INDIANA ST. 72, No. 16 BUTLER 71
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Brenton Scott made one of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left and finished with 25 points to help Indiana State to the upset.
Matt Van Scyoc scored 23 points and had six 3-pointers, both career highs, as the Sycamores (5-4) won their third straight to snap a four-game losing streak in the series.
Coach Greg Lansing set a school record by picking up his fifth career victory over a ranked team. Lansing had been tied with Bill Hodges, who coached Larry Bird, and the late Royce Waltman.
Andrew Chrabascz had 18 points for Butler (8-1) and Tyler Lewis added 15. The Bulldogs came into the game as one of 11 unbeaten teams left in Division I.
---
No. 17 WISCONSIN 78, IDAHO ST. 44
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bronson Koenig scored 21 points and Ethan Happ had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Wisconsin.
The Badgers (8-2) scored the first 10 points and opened up a 21-3 lead as the Bengals (1-8) could only muster a single 3-pointer in the opening 11 1/2 minutes. Wisconsin led 35-16 at halftime.
Nigel Hayes added 11 points for the Badgers, who had a 44-14 edge in points in the paint and outscored Idaho State 23-5 in points off turnovers. Wisconsin won its fourth straight game.
The Badgers held Bengals leading scorer Ethan Telfair (19.8 ppg) to two points on 1-of-9 shooting, with his only basket coming with 5:57 left in the game.
