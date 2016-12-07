Brown's drills jumper in final seconds, N. Mexico beats UTEP

Elijah Brown's 17-foot jumper with 5.8 seconds left helped stave off a remarkable UTEP comeback and give New Mexico a 78-77 victory on Wednesday night.
With 30 seconds left, Deon Barrett's seventh 3-pointer of the second half with 30 seconds left broke a 74-74 tie. But Dominic Artis missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 18.7 points remaining and Brown pushed the ball quickly up the floor for the game winner.
Brown had 25 points for the Lobos, while Sam Logwood added 11 with six assists.
What appeared to be an easy win for New Mexico (6-3) after it grabbed a 27-6 lead in the opening 7:30 turned into a second-half scramble when the Miners began a 3-point barrage. With eight 3s over a 10-minute span, UTEP (2-5) turned a 55-41 deficit into a 70-67 advantage.
Six came from Barrett, who finished with 25 points and equaled his total number of 3-pointers in the previous six games.
Omega Harris had 22 points for UTEP and Artis had 13 points with 12 assists.
BIG PICTURE: This regional rivalry has been on hiatus since 2011 when the teams met in Albuquerque in the NIT, a 69-57 Lobos victory. With this win, New Mexico avoided losing consecutive games for the first time this season, while the Miners lost their fourth straight.
UP NEXT: New Mexico next faces in-state rival New Mexico State on Saturday. It's the second meeting between the teams this season with the Lobos winning the first one last month, 72-59, but that was when they were at full strength. New Mexico has won seven in row in Las Cruces.
UTEP also plays New Mexico State in its next game on Tuesday. It will be the first of two meetings this season between the schools that are about 30 miles apart.
