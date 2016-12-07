Houston Baptist surges late to 62-47 win over Saint Peter's

Josh Ibarra scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Houston Baptist surged in the second half to a 62-47 win over Saint Peter's on Wednesday.
Ibarra was 6 of 9 from the field for the Huskies (3-4). Reveal Chukwujekwu added 13 points and seven rebounds. Houston Baptist had a 41-26 rebounding edge over Saint Peter's.
The teams were tied at 32 early in the second period. Saint Peter's then went more than eight minutes midway without scoring and Alex Fountain dunked twice as part of a 16-0 surge that gave the Huskies a 46-32 lead with 7:32 to play.
Saint Peter's cut it to 46-39 with 5:54 remaining before Colter Lasher hit a 3-pointer. Ibarra and Chukwujekwu each made layups to extend the lead to 53-39 with 3:45 left and the Huskies cruised from there.
Antwon Portley scored 10 points for the Peacocks (4-4).
