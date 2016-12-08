Sports

December 8, 2016 8:30 PM

Women's Top 25 Capsules

The Associated Press
COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Brionna Jones scored 19 of her career-high 30 points in the first half and No. 4 Maryland remained unbeaten with a 101-49 victory over St. Peter's on Thursday night.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 16 points, Brianna Fraser had 13, and the Terrapins (10-0) had a season-low six turnovers.

Brianna Tarabocchia led St. Peter's (1-7) with 11 points.

NO. 7 FLORIDA STATE 83, NO. 23 FLORIDA 58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Leticia Romero scored 21 points and Florida State beat Florida for its eighth straight victory.

Shakayla Thomas added 16 points for the Seminoles (9-1), and Ivey Slaughter had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ronni Williams led the Gators (6-3) with 20 points.

