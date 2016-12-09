Valdosta wins Georgia High School 6-A championship

Josh Belton threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead No. 1 Valdosta to a 17-7 win over No. 4 Tucker in the Georgia High School Association Class AAAAAA championship Friday night at the Georgia Dome.
It was the 25th state championship for Valdosta, the winningest program in Georgia history, but its first since 1998. It came in the program's first season under coach Alan Rodemaker.
Valdosta (14-1) led 17-0 at halftime on the strength of two Belton touchdown passes, a 35-yarder to Damarrias Morris and a 17-yarder to Joseph Ingram. Davis Baldwin kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the half.
Belton completed 16 of 24 passes for 162 yards and rushed nine times for 53 yards. Ingram caught six passes for 82 yards and Morris had four catches for 55 yards.
Tucker (13-2) got its lone score on Chris Broadwater's 8-yard run. Broadwater rushed 15 times for 109 yards.
