Mary Hardin-Baylor ends Mount Union's Stagg Bowl streak

Mary Hardin-Baylor converted a first down on fake punt with 45 seconds left and the Crusaders upset defending champion Mount Union 14-12 on Saturday in the Division III semifinals.
It's the first time since 2004 that Mount Union, UW-Whitewater or St. Thomas didn't advance to the Stagg Bowl.
Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0) will play Wisconsin-Oshkosh, which beat John Carroll 10-3 earlier Saturday, in the title game on Friday night. Mount Union (12-2) had appeared in the Stagg Bowl every year since 2005.
Mount Union started its final possession with 2:32 left at its 45. But defensive end Ajay Fanene read a screen pass and dropped back in coverage to intercepted Dom Davis' pass with 1:44 left. It was his first interception of the season.
Mary Hardin-Baylor was forced to punt after three plays but Trinton Ynclan caught a dart from the Baylor Mullins in a punt formation to seal it.
It was Mount Union's first true road loss since 1994, which is also the last time the Raiders lost two games in a season.
