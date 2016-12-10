No. 13 West Virginia women go 10-0, rout SC Upstate, 91-33

Lanay Montgomery and Kristina King each scored 16 points as No. 13 West Virginia made short work of South Carolina Upstate, 91-33 on Saturday night.
West Virginia (10-0) won its 10th straight to start the season and has won 31 consecutive nonconference games, including 12-straight at home. The team is off to its best start since 2010-11, when the team rolled to a 16-0 start.
The Mountaineers needed less than five minutes to take a double-digit lead and held a 19-point lead after one quarter after a 27-8 start.
West Virginia shot 59.7 percent from the field, knocking down 37 of 62 shots from the field, including 7 of 20 from distance. Teana Muldrow and Tynice Martin added 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Brittney Delva led the Spartans (4-6) with 12 points.
The Mountaineers raised their 2016 NCAA Tournament banner prior to the playing of the national anthem.
