Griffin, Paul have double-doubles, Clippers hold off Blazers

1:42 Cam Newton's numbers are down, why? Pause

3:20 WBTV First Alert Weather 12.12.16

2:13 Ann Clark gives state of CMS address

0:41 Equality NC, HRC celebrate Gov. McCrory's defeat

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

2:23 Has a Black president changed America?

2:52 Making peppermint candy

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook