Tejada agrees to minor league deal with Yankees

Infielder Ruben Tejada has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees and will report to big league spring training.
The 27-year-old, who split last season between St. Louis and San Francisco, would get a $1.35 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster. He is guaranteed $75,000 under Monday's agreement.
Tejada signed with the New York Mets in 2006 and played for the big league team from 2010-15. He hit .261 with 23 doubles, three homers and 28 RBIs in 2015; Tejada's season ended when the Los Angeles Dodgers' Chase Utley broke his right leg with a takeout slide in the NL Division Series.
Tejada was released by the Mets during spring training this year, and he signed with St. Louis. He hit .176 in 23 games with the Cardinals, was released June 1 and signed with the Giants 2 1/2 weeks later. Tejada batted .156 in 13 games with San Francisco, was demoted to Triple-A on Aug. 2 and hit .301 in 40 games at Sacramento.
